Regional transport: Minister reaffirms commitment to secure, efficient networks

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to promoting secure, efficient, and integrated transport networks across the region.

He was addressing the Regional Transport Ministers Conference (RTMC-2025) held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, bringing together transport ministers from various countries, senior government officials, international delegates, and key maritime stakeholders.

Organized by the Ministry of Communications, the three-day conference aims to strengthen regional partnerships, enhance transport connectivity, and promote economic cooperation through integrated maritime, road, rail, and logistics systems.

In his address, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted the importance of maritime trade routes, port infrastructure, and land-sea connectivity in facilitating economic development, especially for landlocked Central Asian states.

The conference concluded on its third day with a public session open to the general public, providing an opportunity for citizens to engage with regional transport initiatives and developments.

Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi reaffirmed PNSC’s dedication to expanding Pakistan’s maritime capabilities and strengthening partnerships with regional and international logistics providers. Foreign delegates appreciated Pakistan’s initiative in hosting the conference and underscored the need for collaborative policies to enhance trade, transportation efficiency, and connectivity.

During the conference, significant progress was made toward strengthening maritime cooperation through the signing of two landmark Memorandums of Understanding. The first MoU was signed between PNSC and Dynamic World Wide Logistics Group, represented by Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi and Muhammad Saleh Tariq Chaudhry. This partnership aims to bolster cooperation in maritime logistics, establish new trade corridors, and integrate sea-land transport solutions to support regional and international commerce.

The second MoU was signed between PNSC and Ravian Maritime Pvt Ltd, represented by Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi and Abdul Hameed Paracha. This agreement focuses on the development of regional shipping routes, the launch of liner services from Pakistan to Central Asia, the Far East, the Gulf, Africa, and Europe, and the promotion of enhanced trade connectivity via land and sea.

Ministerial dialogues and technical discussions continued with a focus on improving transport infrastructure, harmonising cross-border regulations, adopting digital systems in logistics, and promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transport solutions.

Delegates exchanged views on enhancing port efficiency, modernizing logistics operations, and facilitating public-private partnerships to support major transport and shipping projects.

Representatives also discussed strategies to position Pakistan as a key gateway for trade to and from Central Asia, contributing to greater economic integration across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

The conference concluded on October 25, 2025, with a public session where citizens, media, academia, and industry stakeholders invited to engage with policy leaders and learn about future regional transport initiatives.

The government and PNSC reiterated their commitment to translating conference discussions into actionable strategies that will strengthen trade connectivity, create economic opportunities, and promote long-term regional cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025