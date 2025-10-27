BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Health department releases report on confirmed dengue cases

Recorder Report Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:43am

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has released its latest report on confirmed dengue cases across the province, revealing that 439 new cases have been reported so far in October, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in 2025 to 1,083.

According to Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Karachi Division remains the most affected, with 188 cases reported this month, followed by Hyderabad Division with 154 cases, Mirpurkhas 83, Sukkur 10, Shaheed Benazirabad 3, and Larkana Division with 1 case.

Dr. Pechuho clarified that the Health Department maintains complete records of all confirmed dengue cases received from government hospitals.

“If a patient undergoes testing at a private laboratory, that report is not included in our official data,” she stated, emphasizing that the figures released by the Health Department are verified and authentic.

She urged the public not to believe unverified information or rumours circulating on social media, adding that data of all patients admitted to hospitals or treated in outpatient departments (OPDs) is properly maintained by the department.

