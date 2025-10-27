BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-27

15th Fire Safety Conference will be held on Nov 4: NFEH

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

KARACHI: President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Rehan Hanif, has expressed grave concern over the growing number of fire incidents occurring in the city’s factories, commercial centres, and residential buildings.

He emphasised the urgent need for coordinated efforts between the administration, trade associations, government agencies, and building owners to inspect fire safety arrangements and ensure strict compliance with relevant laws.

Speaking during a meeting with the President of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, NFEH Vice President Engineer Nadeem Ashraf, and President of the Fire Protection Industry of Pakistan (FPIP), Dr Imran Taj, the KCCI chief assured full cooperation and participation of his chamber in the upcoming Fire Safety Conference and Awards. He also confirmed that the entire KCCI cabinet would take part in the event.

The NFEH delegation congratulated Rehan Hanif on assuming the office of KCCI President. During the meeting, NFEH President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi highlighted that nowhere is the fire safety crisis more visible than in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest metropolis and industrial hub. Recent statistics, he said, present a disturbing picture: Karachi recorded 2,228 fire incidents in 2023, while over 2,900 incidents had already been reported by November 2024. The experts anticipate that the total number of fire incidents in 2024 would have exceeded 3,000, marking one of the sharpest increases in recent years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KCCI fire incidents Rehan Hanif Muhammad Naeem Qureshi

Comments

200 characters

15th Fire Safety Conference will be held on Nov 4: NFEH

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Delay in uploading 2025 tax return forms: Contempt proceedings sought against FBR officials

US envoy praises Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: MoI

Read more stories