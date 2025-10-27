JI asks people to work for reforming society

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has urged Karachiites to play their due role in reforming the society.

Addressing a party convention, he said it is the duty of all of us to actively participate in the struggle for reformation of society and transformation of the system of life. He emphasized that lies, dishonesty, corruption, deceit, and lawlessness must be completely eradicated from society and that a system based on justice and fairness in accordance with the Qur’an and Sunnah must be established.

He said that this struggle is not the responsibility of a few individuals but a collective obligation that demands participation from everyone. “We have full confidence that the workers of Jamaat-e-Islami, who are our true supporters and companions, will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this mission.”

Zafar further stated that Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s annual Ijtima-e-Aam (General Convention) will be held from November 21 to 23 at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, describing it as a major step in the ongoing revolutionary and reformative mission of the party. He urged all members to ensure their participation, mobilise people in their respective areas for this noble cause, and generously contribute funds for the convention’s arrangements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025