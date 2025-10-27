BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-27

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully conducted its first-ever live-line maintenance on the crucial ±660 kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line, a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to sources, the operation was performed on Tower 1885 Lahore while the system remained fully energised, ensuring no disruption to the national grid, the state-run utility. According to Gwadar Pro the project, located near Lahore, Tower 1885 forms part of the northern section of the 878-kilometer HVDC corridor that transmits up to 4,000 MW of electricity from Matiari in Sindh to Lahore in Punjab.

“The tower’s maintenance under live conditions demonstrates the company’s readiness to handle complex technical interventions without suspending the line’s operations, an essential capability for sustaining grid reliability,” an NTDC official stated.

Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, General Manager (HVDC), who supervised the activity, commended the crew for their “exceptional professionalism, teamwork, adherence to safety protocols and dedication.”

The Matiari-Lahore line, Pakistan’s first HVDC project, was executed by China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co., Ltd. (CET) and sponsored by the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).

It plays a vital role in stabilising the country’s power distribution network and reducing transmission losses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CPEC NTDC Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan

Comments

200 characters

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Govt devising plan to resolve KE-Nepra tariff dispute

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Delay in uploading 2025 tax return forms: Contempt proceedings sought against FBR officials

US envoy praises Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: MoI

Read more stories