Jewels clinches ‘Lahore Smart City Polo’ with 8-5 score

LAHORE: Haroon Sharif Jewels clinched the coveted Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink 2025 trophy, triumphing over Rijas/Din with a final score of 8-5. The Grand Finale at the Lahore Polo Club — successfully blending elite sport, community action and the powerful mission of breast cancer awareness under the theme of “Elegance, Purpose, and Progress.”

The Grand Finale drew a distinguished audience of corporate leaders, socialites, diplomats, media personalities, and polo enthusiasts, all united in supporting Pink Ribbon Pakistan and the vital global campaign for breast cancer detection and support.

Present at the occasion were Imran Zahid, CEO Capital Smart Motors, COO Lahore Smart City, and Executive Director HRL; Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO Capital Smart Innovation; Omar Aftab, CEO Pink Ribbon; Azam Noon, President Lahore Polo Club; along with members of the Polo Club Executive Committee and participating polo players from various countries. “This event unites people for a critical cause, proving that being a smart developer means building compassionate communities,” said Zahid Rafiq, Chairman HRL Group.

Jahanzaib Zahid, Vice Chairman HRL Group, added: “At Lahore Smart City, true progress means investing not only in infrastructure but also in social impact. Supporting Polo in Pink reflects our vision of a healthier, more responsible Pakistan.” Lahore Smart City continues to highlight its dedication to building not just infrastructure but also community and social progress. LSC has previously donated a parcel of land to build the state-of-the-art Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Hospital and Diagnostic Centre.

