Two suspects arrested after Louvre jewel heist: sources

PARIS: French authorities have detained two men in connection to the recent theft of precious jewellery from the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, two sources close to the case said on Sunday, confirming local media reports.

One of the suspects was apprehended around 10 pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a plane abroad, French media Le Parisien and Paris Match reported, and the second was arrested not long after in the Paris region, according to Le Parisien.