BML 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
BOP 40.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.38%)
CNERGY 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
CPHL 92.74 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.67%)
DCL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
DGKC 241.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.43%)
FCCL 58.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.6%)
FFL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.09%)
GCIL 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.49%)
HUBC 220.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.92%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
MLCF 102.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.66%)
NBP 215.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.37%)
PAEL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.15 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.96%)
PREMA 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 36.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
PTC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.83%)
SNGP 132.75 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (2.84%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.69%)
TELE 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.86%)
TPLP 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.62%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 17,581 Increased By 47.1 (0.27%)
BR30 56,740 Increased By 640.5 (1.14%)
KSE100 167,685 Increased By 337.7 (0.2%)
KSE30 51,270 Increased By 77.4 (0.15%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Louvre reopens for first time after jewel heist

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2025 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: The Louvre reopened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, three days after it had been shuttered over the theft of precious royal jewellery, an AFP journalist saw.

From 9:00 am (0700 GMT), the museum’s usual opening time, the first visitors began entering the world-famous institution, though the museum said the Apollo Gallery, where Sunday’s theft occurred, remains closed.

Scores of investigators are looking for Sunday’s culprits, working on the theory that it was an organised crime group that clambered up a ladder on a truck to break into the museum, then dropped a diamond-studded crown as they fled.

They made off with eight priceless pieces, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon I gave his wife Empress Marie-Louise and a diadem that once belonged to the Empress Eugenie, which is dotted with nearly 2,000 diamonds.

Disappointed tourists were turned away at the entrance of the Louvre in the heart of Paris the day after the theft, and it remained closed on Tuesday as per its regular schedule.

The world’s most visited museum, last year it welcomed nine million people to its extensive hallways and galleries.

The theft reignited a row over the lack of security in French museums, after two other institutions were hit last month.

Louvre Paris Louvre museum

Comments

200 characters

Louvre reopens for first time after jewel heist

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in intra-day trade

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PNSC subsidiary boosts fleet with multi-million dollar MR-II tanker acquisition

Oil rises over 2% on supply risks, US-China trade hopes

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Read more stories