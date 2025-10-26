BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
World

New Japan PM tells Trump that US alliance is paramount in first phone call

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2025 11:04am

TOKYO: Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, told US President Donald Trump that strengthening their countries’ alliance is her government’s “top priority”, in their first phone call on Saturday.

Takaichi also told Trump that Japan is “an indispensable partner” in terms of the US’s strategies towards China and the Indo-Pacific, according to comments posted on the Japanese premier’s official website.

“I conveyed to him that strengthening the Japan–US Alliance is the top priority for my administration’s foreign and security policy,” she said, according to the post.

“We confirmed our shared commitment to further elevating the Alliance to new heights.”

Takaichi spoke to Trump from Malaysia, where she is attending a regional forum, which began on Sunday.

Trump spoke from Air Force One while on his way to Malaysia.

Trump will visit Japan from Monday, and hold a summit with Takaichi on Tuesday.

Trump began their phone call by congratulating Takaichi on her appointment last Tuesday as prime minister, and the two also reminisced about late former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, Takaichi’s political mentor, she said.

Takaichi said her impression of Trump was that “he is a very cheerful and engaging person.”

