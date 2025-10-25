BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM says strong US ties ‘top priority’ after talk with Trump

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2025 08:19pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she told US President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Saturday that strengthening the alliance between their countries was her “top priority”.

The call came days before Trump’s planned visit to Tokyo on a regional tour, and was the first between the two leaders since Takaichi took office earlier this week, media said.

“We agreed that we will work toward elevating the Japan-US alliance to new heights,” she told reporters.

“I told him that strengthening the Japan-US alliance is my administration’s top priority on the diplomatic and security front”.

Trump strikes tariff deal with Japan

Takaichi also said she found Trump “to be a very lively, fun person”.

In a post on X, she said their conversation was “good and candid”.

Trump is due to visit Japan from Monday on his way to crunch trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

The US president wants Tokyo and other allies to boost their military spending.

In her first policy speech, Takaichi said Friday that two percent of gross domestic product will be spent on defence this fiscal year, hitting the government’s target two years early.

Donald Trump Sanae Takaichi

Comments

200 characters

Japan PM says strong US ties ‘top priority’ after talk with Trump

Second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks begins in Istanbul

After five-year suspension, PIA resumes flights to UK

KP CM voices concern over possible military operation in tribal districts

COAS meets Egyptian President, discusses regional peace and cooperation

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Ex-finance minister says Gilgit-Baltistan tourism can free Pakistan from IMF bailouts

Pakistan’s iron & steel scrap imports hit four-year high

Lahore tops most polluted city list as air quality reaches ‘hazardous’ levels

Pakistan, Iran mull ferry service for pilgrims, traders

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Read more stories