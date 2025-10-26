BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-26

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan Iqbal

APP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 09:54am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan has once again been put on the path of progress and stability, and called for collective efforts to make the country a model of development and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a steel warehouse at Misri Shah, here on Saturday, the planning minister described Misri Shah as “the beating heart of Lahore,” saying that the area’s reconstruction and industrial activity are vital to the city’s infrastructure and the national economy. He said that Almighty has once again blessed Pakistan with resilience and an opportunity to rise stronger.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) has always led the country towards prosperity and progress, adding that whenever the party was in power, Pakistan achieved milestones in development, peace and stability.

‘National Rescue Challenge’ inaugurated: Ahsan hails country’s economic transformation

Ahsan Iqbal said that in 1998, when India conducted five nuclear tests, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif defied international pressure and conducted six tests to safeguard national security. He said that courage and national interest were the guiding principles of the PML-N leadership.

The minister said Pakistan’s armed forces are brave, professional and always alert in defence of the homeland. He said during times of national challenge, including external threats, the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the coordination between civilian and military institutions ensured the country’s defence and stability.

Ahsan Iqbal said that all major development projects in the country, including the elimination of load-shedding, counter-terrorism operations, and the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), bear the hallmark of PML-N’s governance. He said that when the PML-N government assumed office in 2013, the country was facing severe energy shortage, extremism and poverty, and through CPEC, Pakistan attracted investments worth 25 billion dollars.

He criticized the previous rulers for economic mismanagement and alleged that the former government weakened national institutions. He said when the coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took charge in 2022, many international observers predicted Pakistan’s default within weeks, but through difficult and responsible decisions, the government averted the crisis and stabilized the economy.

Ahsan Iqbal said inflation has declined from 38 percent to 4 percent and the interest rate has dropped from 23 percent to 11 percent in two years, a sign of recovery and improved confidence. He emphasized that Pakistan now needs peace, political stability and continuity of policies to sustain growth.

The minister paid glowing tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices in the defence of the country and said that just as the military defends the borders, every citizen must play their role in strengthening the economy by ending tax evasion and contributing honestly to national development. He warned that India is attempting to create instability in Pakistan through its agents, adding that anyone engaged in such acts cannot be considered a friend of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has won the battle for truth and survival, and must now work hard to win the battle for economic growth and prosperity. He added that no individual or group has the monopoly over the honour of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), and recalled that the first law on the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat was passed in the National Assembly under the leadership of the PML-N.

He urged all citizens to unite, uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and contribute to making Pakistan a strong, prosperous and respected nation.

Pakistan Economy CPEC Ahsan iqbal PMLN development of Pakistan political stability Planning Minister

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan Iqbal

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS Munir, Egypt’s el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue between Pakistan and Afghanistan

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories