‘National Rescue Challenge’ inaugurated: Ahsan hails country’s economic transformation

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has hailed the country’s economic transformation over the last two years and give credit to the incumbent government for saving the economy from near bankruptcy in 2022.

While addressing the inauguration of “National Rescue Challenge” here on Monday, he said that when the present government took office, the country faced the threat of default, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan not only avoided bankruptcy but achieved economic stabilisation and growth within two years. He termed this recovery an exemplary achievement and said that today the world recognizes Pakistan’s improving economic outlook. He said that the Ministry of Planning is determined to promote a results-based culture in all public institutions to ensure Pakistan’s safe, sustainable, and prosperous future.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, Ahsan said Pakistan’s military had given a befitting response to Indian aggression and made tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “The nation is proud of its martyrs, and our armed forces’ courage and professionalism are a source of strength for every Pakistani,” he added.

He highlighted the armed forces’ success in the “Marka-e-Haq” and urged national unity for economic progress, calling it “Marka-e-Taraqqi.”

Talking about the “Uraan Pakistan,” he said this vision focuses on empowering youth through education and employment so that they can play an effective role in the country’s development. He reiterated that Pakistan cannot afford extremism or instability and that social harmony and progress must go hand in hand.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the lifesaving efforts of Rescue-1122, saying that saving one life is equivalent to saving the whole of humanity. He also commended Rescue-1122 for their heroic flood rescue efforts in Punjab, especially in Narowal, and praised their leadership and commitment to service. He added that the rescuers saved thousands of lives during floods by evacuating the affectees to safer places through timely operations. The rescuers also save numerous lives daily and demonstrate exemplary commitment to humanity, he said.

He said the success of Rescue-1122 reflected a strong sense of mission among its members and commended the leadership of Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer for transforming the service into a modern, efficient and trusted institution. He said that he would like to see greater participation of women in future rescue challenges, noting that women’s inclusion enhances the service’s outreach and effectiveness.

Recalling his personal experience, he said that in 2008, when he survived an assassination attempt, Rescue-1122 staff promptly transported him to hospital, saving his life. “Every rescuer embodies the spirit of humanity and public service,” he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal also linked the spirit of Rescue-1122 to Pakistan’s broader national resilience, recalling a conversation with Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan after the 1998 nuclear tests. He said the late scientist had told him that success comes when every individual, from a security guard to a scientist, considers themselves part of a national mission.

The minister said the ‘National Rescue Challenge 2025’ strengthens professional skills, discipline, and coordination among emergency service institutions. As many as 15 national teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan participated, showcasing live rescue operations including accident response, firefighting, and high-angle and deep-water rescues.

He said such competitions enhance the technical capacity of rescue teams and foster inter-provincial cooperation and knowledge exchange. He noted that a nation’s progress depends on protecting its human capital and efficiently managing emergencies, and that Rescue-1122 has become a symbol of both.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, and other senior officials were also present at the event.

