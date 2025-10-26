Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have sought positive adjustment of up to Paisa 50 per unit to recover additional amount of Rs 8.410 billion from consumers of KE and Discos for first quarter (July-September 2025) of FY 2025-26 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on November 6, 2025 on the petition of Discos filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G). Discos, except HESCO, PESCO and TESCO, have sought recovery of Rs 21.702 billion from consumers; however, major part of capacity charges have been offset due to negative adjustment of Rs 13.292 billon impact in variable O&M charges, Use of System Charges and Market Operator Fee and impact of T$D losses on monthly FCA

According to data shared with Nepra, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) positive adjustment of Rs 1.151 billion for the first quarter; Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 8.453 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs 4.226 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs 2.337 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs 4.347 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) negative Rs 120 million, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) negative Rs 3.212 million, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 1.772 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 1.528 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) negative Rs 254 million and Hazara Electric Company (HAZECO) Rs 1.474 billion .

The total requested amount for variable O&M negative Rs 3.978 billion, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOP) negative Rs 6.435 billion and impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA was recorded negative Rs 2.879 billion.

According to Nepra, in the light of policy guidelines issued by the federal government for application of uniform quarterly adjustments, the 3rd quarterly adjustment for FY 2023-24 of Discos to be determined by the Authority, shall also be applicable on the consumers of K-Electric.

According to sources, impact of QTA adjustment will be passed on to the electricity consumers across the country in the months of December 2025 and January and February 2026. Current impact of negative QTA of Rs 1.80 per unit will no more be available to the consumers.

Meanwhile, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), in its annual tariff adjustment petition under Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) mechanism has sought an increase in its tariff by Rs 5.38 per unit for 2025-26, Rs 4.72 per unit 2026-27, Rs 5.38 per unit 2027-28, Rs 6.40 per unit for 2028-29 and Rs 6.32 per unit for 2029-30.

The proposed increase in tariff is based on revenue requirements for five years i.e. Rs 92.488 billion in 2025-26, Rs 81.869 billion 2026-27, Rs 94.150 billion 2027-28, Rs 112.936 billion 2028-29 and Rs 112.770 billion 2029-30. Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) has requested fix its tariff at Rs 56.40 per unit for 2025-26, Rs 42.70 per unit in 2027-28, Rs 43.13 per unit 2027-28, Rs 43.60 per unit 2028-29 and Rs 44.28 per unit 2029-30.

The requested increase in tariff is based on revenue requirement of Rs 162.263 billion in 2026-27, Rs 143.889 billion 2027-28, Rs 155.517 billion 2027-28, Rs 168.258 billion 2028-29 and Rs 182.836 billion 2029-30.

