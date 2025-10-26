BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Print 2025-10-26

Failure of peace talks with Kabul means ‘open war’: Khawaja

Reuters | NNI Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

KARACHI: Defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday he believes Afghanistan wants peace but that failure to reach an agreement during talks in Istanbul would mean a “open war,”, days after both sides agreed to a ceasefire following deadly border clashes.

The talks in Istanbul, which began on Saturday and are expected to continue into Sunday, mark the latest attempt by Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent a relapse into violence after the worst border fighting since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.

The talks are meant to devise a mechanism to enforce the Doha ceasefire longer term. Khawaja Muhammad Asif said there had been no incidents in the four to five days since it was agreed, and both sides were complying with the truce. “We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them,” he said in televised remarks. “But I saw that they want peace.”

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Separately, speaking to the media in Sialkot during the inauguration ceremony of the reconstruction of the Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital, he said the outcome of the discussions is expected soon. “I had a meeting with Afghan officials two hours ago. The results will be clear by tomorrow,” Asif said. “If matters are not settled, there will be war. The option is ours; yours is open war,” he warned, addressing Afghan authorities.

“I hope that the talks will yield an outcome by evening,” the minister said, expressing cautious optimism while warning of the consequences of failure.

He also criticised the presence of millions of undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, saying, “If four or five million Afghans are residing here and also occupying jobs and businesses, it creates major challenges for our economy and security.”

The defense minister accused India of fighting a proxy war through Afghanistan, alleging that New Delhi continues to use Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan. “We have fought a direct war with India before; now India is fighting us through Afghanistan. But our brave soldiers are ready at any moment to protect the country.”

He added that Pakistan’s security forces, police, and military personnel are actively engaged in combating terrorism across the country, especially along the western border. “Our borders are safe because of the martyrs. We sleep peacefully because our borders are in secure hands,” he said. “Every other day, we carry the bodies of our martyrs — they are the reason we stand strong.”

Asif praised Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “Our forces are currently battling terrorists across various fronts,” he said. “The sacrifices of our police and soldiers are what make Pakistan’s defense impenetrable.”

