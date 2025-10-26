Istanbul talks continue between Pakistan and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Amid tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, high-level delegations of the two countries held negotiations in Istanbul, with Türkiye’s mediation. Informed diplomatic sources revealed that the discussions, which began around 2:30 p.m. at local time, continued for more than eight hours. The talks were paused for prayer breaks, said the sources.

First round of talks were held in Doha, with Qatari mediation, on October 19, which was attended by Pakistani and Afghan Defence Ministers and top security officials.

The negotiations came at a time when relations between Islamabad and Kabul have strained over cross-border terrorism, border security issues, and the presence of outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) elements allegedly operating from Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan.

A delegation led by Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Minister of Interior, Suhail Shaheen, Acting Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Qatar, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, Noor Ahmad Noor, Director General of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Noor Rahman Nasrat, Deputy Operations of the Ministry of Defense, and Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in talks.

The Pakistani side was represented by a delegation comprising senior-most officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.

However, sources didn’t disclose the composition and names of the delegation members. It was also learnt through reliable sources that talks were held at a very sensitive venue in Istanbul and media was kept away from covering the talks.

No official word or photo was released till the filing of this report. Exchanges of views and important deliberations took place regarding the extension of the permanent ceasefire, mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and airspace, and other related issues.

Though significant progress has been made since the ceasefire agreed in Doha on October 19, Pakistan has raised serious reservations over recent cross-border attacks and the need for Kabul to take concrete action against groups targeting Pakistan. Closure of border crossing points and trade related losses were also deliberated upon during the hours-long discussions.

Sources revealed that the concluding session of the talks was under way till the filing of this report. The first round of negotiations between the two countries was held in Doha where the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

The two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.

