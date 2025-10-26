BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-26

US-China trade talks in Malaysia ‘very constructive’

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States and China conducted “very constructive” trade talks in Malaysia on Saturday, a US Treasury spokesman said, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of their leaders in South Korea next week.

“Today’s talks have concluded. They have been very constructive, and we expect them to resume in the morning,” the spokesman told AFP.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng at Merdeka 118 — the world’s second-tallest building.

The world’s two biggest economies are seeking to avoid further escalating a damaging tit-for-tat tariff war, with US President Donald Trump expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in South Korea next Thursday.

The US president has made it clear he hopes to seal a “good” deal with China and end the trade war, even though he previously threatened to cancel the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, starting October 31.

Beijing announced this month sweeping controls on the critical rare earths industry, prompting Trump to threaten 100 percent tariffs on imports from China in retaliation. The two countries also began charging arrival fees on each other’s ships, sparked by a US “Section 301” investigation that found Beijing’s dominance in the industry was unreasonable.

Malaysia China tariffs US tariffs US and China Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent US China trade talks

Comments

200 characters

US-China trade talks in Malaysia ‘very constructive’

Pakistan back on track of stability, development: Ahsan

Q1FY26 QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment

FBR yet to notify manual/paper income tax return for TY25

Service Tribunal can’t dismiss departmental appeal due to time limit: SC

COAS, el-Sisi take stock of situation

Istanbul talks continue

KP CM demands federal government release Rs850bn

PIA resumes its UK operations

Executive can’t override policy decisions: LHC

Pakistan, Iran agree to form body on border trade issues

Read more stories