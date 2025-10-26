TotalEnergies approves restart of USD20bn Mozambique gas project

PARIS: France’s TotalEnergies said Saturday the consortium it leads to build a USD 20-billion liquified natural gas project in Mozambique has decided to lift a suspension on the work imposed in 2021 because of jihadist violence.

TotalEnergies said in a statement the “force majeure” halt to the Mozambique LNG project would be lifted but added that Mozambique’s government would need to approve the move before work could restart. It said Mozambican President Daniel Chapo had been notified of the decision on Friday.

The statement confirmed a news report from local outlet Zitmar.