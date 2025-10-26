Dost Mohammed Qureshi passes away

KARACHI: Dost Mohammed Qureshi, a distinguished Pakistani banker, development financier, and pioneer of Islamic finance, passed away peacefully in Bridgewater, New Jersey, at the age of 94.

He was laid to rest in New Jersey.

Born in 1931 in Kanpur, India, Qureshi dedicated over five decades to building Pakistan’s financial system. He served as President and CEO of the National Bank of Pakistan, Managing Director of Bankers’ Equity Limited, and Chairman of the State Life Insurance Corporation.

He also led the National Development Finance Corporation and the Investment Corporation of Pakistan, shaping national economic policy during a pivotal era.

Internationally, he was Adviser-in-Charge and Director of Finance at the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah and later served as Advisor to the President.

He helped design cornerstone institutions such as the Unit Investment Fund, the Private Sector Arm (ICD), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), laying the foundation for modern Islamic-equity and sukuk instruments.

He received numerous distinctions including the Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam (Government of Pakistan), the World Culture Prize (Italy), and IsDB’s Excellence in Performance Award.

Qureshi’s colleagues and students alike remember him as a man of integrity, humility, and discipline — a mentor who combined intellect with compassion and who believed that finance must serve the moral good.

He is survived by five children, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

