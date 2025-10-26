BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
PIA resumes its UK operations

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its United Kingdom operations after a five-year suspension, with its first flight from Islamabad to Manchester carried 284 passengers.

The flight, which marked PIA’s return to British skies since July 2020, was seen off by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at a ceremony held prior to departure.

“Direct flights will provide better and more comfortable facilities to passengers, which has been a long-standing demand of over 1.6 million Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom,” Khawaja said.

UK removes Pakistan from Air Safety List

Initially, PIA has commenced operations with two weekly flights operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The airline plans to gradually increase flight frequency and launch services to London and Birmingham as well PIA spokesperson said.

