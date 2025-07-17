UK removes Pakistan from Air Safety List

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is preparing to resume Islamabad-Manchester flight operations by next month after British authorities lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani carriers.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in her tweet said: “After a sustained, independent, and technically-driven process, the UK’s Air Safety Committee has lifted its restrictions on Pakistani carriers. It will take time for flights to resume, but this is an important step, and a testament to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) air safety improvements.”

The removal of restrictions on Pakistani airlines was made after comprehensive aviation security improvements, allowing carriers to apply for the resumption of flights to and from Britain.

The decision followed a recent three-day aviation security inspection at Islamabad International Airport, which concluded on July 10, 2025, and found the security arrangements to be satisfactory and compliant with international standards.

Meanwhile, a PIA spokesman said that Islamabad-Manchester flight operations are expected to begin by next month. “The airline is currently finalising flight schedules. Once approved, the carrier plans to operate three weekly flights initially on this route,” he added.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development as “an important milestone for the country,” noting that the lifting of the ban on Pakistani flights by the UK is a source of relief for Pakistanis residing in Britain.

PM posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Pakistan stands vindicated with the restoration of PIA operations to the United Kingdom.

The premier assailed reckless and irresponsible statements made by PTI ministers, which he said caused irreparable damage and loss to the country.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has hailed the UK’s decision to lift ban on Pakistani national flag carrier, terming it tireless hard work done by the PML-N government and the Aviation Division.

He strongly criticised former PTI Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s policies, which led to the imposition of ban on PIA flights to the European Union and the UK.

The UK ban was imposed in June 2020, one month after a PIA aircraft crashed in Karachi, killing 97 people. The restriction followed revelations about pilot licensing irregularities in Pakistan’s aviation sector by former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, which Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif termed as “a national-level blunder.” This decision was soon expected after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency lifted its four-year ban on PIA earlier this year but it is more crucial as the government is pushing ahead with privatisation plans and approved four groups to bid for a 51 to 100 percent stake in PIA this month, with final bids expected later this year.

Officials hoped that recent reforms, which led to the airline’s first operating profit in 21 years and the flight restrictions lifted by Europe and then the UK, would attract buyers under the broader International Monetary Fund-backed privatisation program. A previous privatisation deal fell through in 2024 after a potential buyer reportedly offered significantly less than the asking price.

Though restrictions on Pakistani carriers following air safety improvements are lifted; however, individual airline carriers will still need to apply for permits to operate to the UK through the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

UK High Commission in Islamabad announced this decision in a statement issued here on Wednesday. British High Commissioner Jane Marriott appreciated the decision of her government and said, “I’m grateful to aviation experts in the UK and Pakistan for their collaborative work to drive improvements to meet international safety standards; while it will take time for flights to resume, once the logistics are in place, looking forward to using a Pakistani carrier when visiting family and friends.”

The UK High Commission’s statement further mentioned that decisions on de-listing states and air carriers from the UK Air Safety List are made through an independent aviation safety process.

Furthermore, it noted that this is overseen by the UK’s Air Safety Committee, that has been closely engaging with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority over several years.

The committee has judged that necessary safety improvements have been made since its original decision in 2021. Therefore, based on this independent and technically-driven process, it has decided to remove Pakistan and its air carriers from the List.

With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage living in the UK and thousands of British nationals in Pakistan, July 16’s announcement brings opportunities to make it easier for families to reunite.

The Britain is Pakistan’s third largest trading partner, with a bilateral relationship worth £4.7 billion. Any ease in travel between both countries will help this important trade relationship to thrive.

However, flights to London, Manchester and other cities of Britain will be resumed soon after fulfilment of legal formalities.

