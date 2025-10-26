BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Chairman CDA inaugurates cashless system at One-Window Facilitation Centre

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: In line with the direction of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a significant milestone has been achieved in making the Capital City Islamabad a modern cashless model City, as the cashless system has been formally implemented at the CDA’s One-Window Directorate.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa inaugurated the cashless system at the One-Window Facilitation Center, along with the citizens present on the occasion.

The event was attended by Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, DG Building Control, Director One Window, Director Estate One and relevant officers, along with CEO Finnect Shah Nawaz Mahmood, representative of Bank Alfalah Faraz Yar Khan, and representatives from other commercial banks, financial institutions and consumers.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that this excellent initiative has been launched in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, keeping in view the facilities for citizens. He said the purpose of this initiative is to make Islamabad Pakistan’s first cashless model city.

Relevant officers gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman CDA about the procedures for cashless and digital transactions. Chairman CDA was apprised about the details of functional QR code system connected through various digital platforms, including Easy Paisa and JazzCash.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA himself also carried out a digital transaction to review the effectiveness of the newly introduced cashless system. He termed this new and modern digitalized system an excellent step for public service delivery.

Appreciating the efforts of the entire team for implementing the cashless system at the CDA’s One-Window Facilitation Center, Chairman CDA said that this new initiative will not only help to adopt an E-Governance model but will also provide the public with easy, fast, and the most transparent digital payment facilities.

Chairman CDA said that this step will not only facilitate citizens in making easy transactions but will also promote a cashless economy in the Capital. He said that direct QR codes have already been introduced under the cashless system in the weekly bazaars of the Capital Islamabad. Similarly, the cashless system is being rapidly introduced in all Markazs, shopping centers, wholesale and retail markets of the City in a phased manner.

Chairman CDA said that comprehensive measures are being taken to achieve the objectives of making Islamabad an international City. He said our aim is to safeguard citizens from fraud and deception in all kinds of financial transactions through the safe, cashless and digital system.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, very soon all services in Islamabad will be provided under one roof through the “Assan Khidmat Markaz”. He said that public dealing for provision of public services at the “Assan Khidmat Markaz” will be more professional and corporate in manner.

