Business & Finance

NLC’s regional connectivity receives overwhelming response at Regional Transport Ministers Conference

Press Release Published October 25, 2025

The regional connectivity initiatives of National Logistics Corporation (NLC) received an overwhelming response from delegates and visitors at the Regional Transport Ministers Conference.

NLC’s proactive participation drew significant interest as the organisation set up a stall showcasing its diverse logistics services with special reference to the cross-border transportation to the regional countries.

Honourable Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, transport ministers of regional countries and other delegates visited the NLC stall.

The visiting dignitaries were apprised that within a short span of three years, NLC has expanded its operations to over ten countries across the region, offering end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions that are reliable, cost-effective and time-efficient for the business community.

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

The management of NLC also took part in high-level panel discussions that explored the challenges and opportunities in cross-border transportation.

During the session, NLC shared valuable insights from its experiences in activating regional trade corridors connecting Central Asian States with global markets via Karachi port through the shortest and most efficient routes.

Central Asian States stand to achieve substantial economic gains through enhanced connectivity with global markets via Pakistan’s seaports.

NLC strongly advocated the importance of enhanced collaboration among regional transport and logistics sectors to unlock the full potential of transit trade and strengthen economic integration.

The organisation highlighted that transport, mobility and connectivity are the key enablers of regional development, shared prosperity and sustainable economic growth.

It was further underscored that to meet current and future freight transport demands while ensuring reliability and cost-efficiency, countries need to pursue more harmonised policy frameworks. Greater attention must be directed toward enhancing the sustainability, resilience and technological adaptability of freight transport systems.

NLC Regional Transport Ministers Conference

