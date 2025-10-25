PAA announces short-term changes to flight routes in Karachi, Lahore regions

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Saturday announced short-term changes to certain flight routes in the Karachi and Lahore flight regions, citing operational reasons and the need to ensure continued safety and effective management of air traffic.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the authority, the restrictions will come into effect from Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 5:01 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time (PKT) and remain in place until Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 9 a.m. PKT.

“The measure is a routine operational safety matter, implemented for operational reasons to ensure continued safety and effective air traffic management,” the NOTAM stated.

The PAA did not elaborate on the specific routes or sectors affected by the temporary adjustment.