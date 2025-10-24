BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Eight terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 06:39pm

At least eight terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched following reports of the presence of terrorists linked to a foreign-backed network in the area.

Security forces engaged the terrorists’ hideouts, leading to an exchange of fire in which eight terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR said.

Effective steps taken against presence of terrorists in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

The statement added that the killed terrorists had been involved in several attacks targeting security forces, law enforcement personnel, and civilians.

A search and clearance operation was underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area, the ISPR said, adding that security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism under the ongoing “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign.

PM commends security forces for successful operation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for the successful operation in Tank and praised the professionalism and dedication of the security forces.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would uproot the menace of terrorism from the country through their continued efforts.

He said the nation’s enemies seeking to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty would never succeed, as their malicious designs would be defeated.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, the prime minister said Pakistan remained resolute in ensuring lasting peace and stability across the country.

