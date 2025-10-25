COAS meets Egyptian President, discusses regional peace and cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, on an official visit to Egypt, called on President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Itihadia Presidential Palace in Cairo on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Egypt.

During the meeting, the COAS commended Egypt’s leadership for its key role in promoting peace and stability in the region. President el-Sisi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and proactive role on issues of global and Muslim Ummah significance.

Pakistan, Egypt to enhance cooperation for regional peace and stability: COAS

Both sides emphasized the importance of coordination on matters of mutual strategic interest and expressed commitment to strengthening people-to-people and institutional ties.

They also acknowledged the historic bonds of friendship and agreed to expand cooperation in diverse areas, particularly socio-economic development, technology, and security.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing confidence that enhanced economic and security engagement would contribute to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.