Pakistan

COAS meets Egyptian President, discusses regional peace and cooperation

BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:36pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, on an official visit to Egypt, called on President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Itihadia Presidential Palace in Cairo on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Egypt.

During the meeting, the COAS commended Egypt’s leadership for its key role in promoting peace and stability in the region. President el-Sisi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and proactive role on issues of global and Muslim Ummah significance.

Pakistan, Egypt to enhance cooperation for regional peace and stability: COAS

Both sides emphasized the importance of coordination on matters of mutual strategic interest and expressed commitment to strengthening people-to-people and institutional ties.

They also acknowledged the historic bonds of friendship and agreed to expand cooperation in diverse areas, particularly socio-economic development, technology, and security.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing confidence that enhanced economic and security engagement would contribute to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

