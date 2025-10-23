Pakistan, Egypt to enhance cooperation for regional peace and stability: COAS

Pakistan and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and contributing jointly towards regional peace and stability, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday.

In a statement issued after a meeting between the army chief and Egyptian officials, Munir said Pakistan values its fraternal ties with Egypt and looks forward to expanding collaboration in defence, security, and counterterrorism.

The discussions focused on regional security, military-to-military cooperation, and shared efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and South Asia, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Field Marshal Munir noted that both countries share a common vision for stability and development in the broader region and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The Egyptian side appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and counterterrorism, expressing readiness to deepen cooperation in training and joint defence production.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination to address emerging security challenges and to continue their collaboration under bilateral and multilateral frameworks.