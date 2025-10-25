Lahore tops most polluted city list as air quality reaches ‘hazardous’ levels

Air pollution reached dangerous levels in several cities across Punjab on Saturday. According to most polluted major city ranking of Swiss group IQAir, Lahore became the most polluted city in the world.

Early Saturday morning, Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 363, a level considered extremely hazardous to human health.

Whereas, India’s capital New Delhi ranked second in terms of pollution, with an AQI reaching 260.

However, the city of Faisalabad in Punjab sounded an even louder alarm, recording an AQI of 539, placing it in the “most hazardous” category. In comparison, Gujranwala recorded an AQI of 239, Multan 227, and Sialkot 191, Aaj News reported.

According to environmental experts, emissions from vehicles, industrial smoke, crop residue burning, and cross-border smog from India have further worsened the situation. The report notes that Lahore and Faisalabad’s air is heavily affected by traffic congestion and industrial pollution, Karachi’s air quality is impacted by port activities and urban crowding, while Islamabad and Rawalpindi face pollution mainly from construction dust and vehicle emissions. In Multan, agricultural waste burning and cross-border pollutants have turned the air toxic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that nearly seven million people die each year due to air pollution, while billions suffer from various related diseases.

Experts say that while weather changes can bring temporary improvement in air quality, from October to February, fog, low wind speeds, and cold temperatures cause pollutants to settle near the ground. They warn that unless the government adopts effective policies and seasonal control measures, Pakistan will continue to face this crisis year after year.

Experts have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during high-pollution days, keep windows closed, use air purifiers, and wear masks if going outside is unavoidable.