Pakistan, Iran mull ferry service for pilgrims, traders

A ferry service between Pakistan and Iran has been proposed to boost trade and religious tourism, offering a cost-effective travel option for both pilgrims and traders.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry proposed during a meeting with Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, highlighting that Iran’s lower fuel prices could help keep fares affordable and boost bilateral connectivity.

According to a statement, Chaudhry stated that Pakistan would welcome any Iranian entrepreneur or company interested in operating such a service.

“Such a ferry service would not only enhance bilateral trade but also offer a cost-effective travel option for pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq,” Chaudhry said. “In 2025, around 60,000 to 70,000 Pakistani pilgrims attended Arbaeen by air. A ferry service could potentially multiply those numbers several times.”

The minister also informed about plans to introduce a centralised pilgrim management policy starting next year. Under the new framework, all pilgrims would be required to travel through registered tour operators to ensure greater safety and coordination.

“Iran can gain significant financial benefits from the growing flow of Pakistani pilgrims,” he added, stressing the need for infrastructural collaboration to support religious tourism and trade.

The Iranian minister welcomed Pakistan’s proposals, agreeing that the two countries’ ports represent major economic assets that can serve as gateways for regional commerce.

“The ports of both countries are the financial strength of our economies,” Farzaneh Sadegh said. “By improving maritime and transport connectivity, we can open new horizons for regional trade and economic prosperity.”

During the talks, both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing regional connectivity to promote trade, investment, and people-to-people linkages. The ministers discussed various initiatives to facilitate maritime trade, develop port infrastructure, and improve logistical routes linking the two countries through sea, land, and rail networks.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in the maritime and transport sectors as part of broader efforts to advance the blue economy and strengthen Pakistan–Iran relations.