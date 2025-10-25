BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s iron & steel scrap imports hit four-year high

BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2025 10:27am

Pakistan’s iron and steel scrap imports have surged to their highest level since December 2021, indicating renewed momentum in its construction and steel industries.

According to data provided by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) on Saturday, scrap imports clocked in at 359,759 tons in September 2025, showing a 30% year-on-year (YoY) and 36% month-on-month (MoM) increase. The robust inflow marks a four-year high as steel producers ramp up raw material purchases to meet rising demand.

During the first quarter of FY26, total scrap imports stood at 935,981 tons, up 12% YoY, underscoring a steady uptick in industrial activity.

“These import numbers are positive for the long steel sector since steel scrap is the main raw material for the production of billets, rebars and girders,” said AHL.

In value terms, imports amounted to $178 million in September 2025, up 11% year over year, though the impact of higher volumes was tempered by a 15% decline in average import value per ton to $494.

For the quarter, the total import reached $486 million, slightly down 2% YoY, as the average price per ton dropped 12% to $524.

Earlier in August, the Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi fixed new customs values on the import of Iron & Steel Scrap (Re-meltable/ HMS/ Shredded/Re-Rollable Scrap from all origins.

AHL iron import iron and steel sector Pakistan import bill

