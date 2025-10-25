ATC directs blocking of CNIC, passport of Aleema

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday ordered the blocking of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport of Aleema Khan, sister of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, for failing to appear before the court in a terrorism case registered against her in connection with the November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the case, directed relevant departments to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC and passport, as well as the freezing of her bank accounts, after she failed to appear before the court despite the execution of her arrest warrants in a case registered at Sadiqabad Police Station.

The judge directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) as well as the Immigration and Passport Directorate to block her CNIC and passport. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the properties of her guarantor to the state and directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to freeze all of Aleema’s bank accounts.

During the hearing, 10 accused appeared before the court; however, Aleema Khan remained absent. The court expressed displeasure over her continued non-appearance and ordered strict measures to ensure her attendance at the next hearing.

“The accused is present in the country but not appearing before the court. Her attendance will now be ensured by all legal means,” the judge remarked. The court adjourned the hearing till October 27.

