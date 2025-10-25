BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-25

Adnan made EDB CEO

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday appointed Adnan Ali Mansoor as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) for a period of three years.

Since May 2024, the regulator of the automobile sector has been functioning under an ad-hoc CEO, namely Khuda Bukhsh, as the government had removed the CEO, Raza Abbas Shah.

A notification issued here said that the new CEO has been appointed for a period of three years in MP-1 under the conditions laid down in the MP scales policy.

