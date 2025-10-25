BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-25

Illicit cigarettes’ dominance in market hits govt revenue

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 07:10am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s tobacco industry continues to face a growing challenge as illicit cigarettes dominate a large share of the market, draining government revenue and strengthening illegal supply networks.

Despite repeated policy interventions, the black market remains resilient, largely because supply chains are poorly monitored and enforcement actions have been inconsistent, sources said.

Recent estimates show that illicit cigarettes now account for more than half of the total market, costing the national exchequer over Rs 415 billion annually. These products are smuggled, locally manufactured without tax compliance, or sold below the legal minimum price. This not only deprives the government of critical revenue but also places the legal sector at a significant disadvantage.

"Without a decisive crackdown on the illicit tobacco trade, Pakistan’s legal industry will continue to suffer while the black market thrives unchecked", said Osama Siddiqui, a macroeconomic analyst. “Illicit trade has become deeply entrenched because the supply chain remains inadequately monitored.

Unless strong enforcement is applied across manufacturing, distribution, and retail, policies will keep falling short of their intended goals,” he said, adding: “The way forward lies in robust supply chain management and coordination between agencies. A modernized track-and-trace system, backed by active enforcement at production sites, distribution points, and retail outlets, is essential. Stronger collaboration among revenue authorities can dismantle the networks that profit from tax evasion.”

According to him, Pakistan cannot afford to let the illicit tobacco trade continue unchecked. A strict, sustained crackdown on the supply chain could recover hundreds of billions in lost revenue each year while ensuring a fair and competitive market for the legal sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR tobacco industry tax evasion tobacco sector government revenue illicit cigarettes

Comments

200 characters

Illicit cigarettes’ dominance in market hits govt revenue

Cotton production down 34pc

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Multi Year Tariff mechanism: TESCO, PESCO seek hike in tariffs for five years

PD accused of making irrational RLNG policy decisions

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

FBR mulling replacing TTS with video analytics system

SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference: PM talks of economic integration

FBR’s whole IT system has ‘collapsed’: FTO

Punjab Agri Marketing Programme: Discrepancies, data gaps hinder verification of outcomes

Read more stories