BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-25

WCLA & AkzoNobel collaborate to revamp Food Street

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in collaboration with AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited, held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the revitalization and repainting of the historic Fort Road Food Street.

This initiative is being carried out under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both the organization, aimed at restoring the cultural vibrancy and aesthetic charm of one of Lahore’s most iconic landmarks.

The initiative aims to rejuvenate the beauty of this historic and tourist landmark of Lahore and to revive its traditional and cultural vibrancy. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Food Street and was attended by Mubbasher Omar, CEO AkzoNobel Private Limited, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority Najmus-Saqib their team, and guests.

This project reflects the continuing vision of the Walled City of Lahore Authority to preserve the city’s historic heritage while making it more attractive and accessible for tourists from across the globe. In collaboration with AkzoNobel Pakistan, the initiative aims to add colour and vibrancy to the Fort Road Food Street, with the facades of its historic buildings being restored and freshly painted to revive their charm and cultural appeal.

Speaking on the occasion, Najmus Saqib, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, said: “This project reflects our ongoing commitment to preserving Lahore’s cultural heritage and enhancing its tourism potential. Fort Road Food Street is a beautiful blend of the city’s historic legacy and modern cultural expression, and this initiative will further enhance its charm and appeal.”

Speaking at the ceremony Mubbasher Omar CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan said, “This ground-breaking ceremony marks another milestone in our journey of using colours to create a positive impact through this partnership with WCLA, Akzo is proud to bring our Let’s Colour initiative to Lahore, preserving the heritage and spirit of this iconic food street while adding vibrancy to its architectural beauty.”

The Walled City of Lahore Authority continues to undertake several conservation and beautification projects aimed at preserving the city’s historic identity while strengthening its cultural and tourism profile.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WCLA AkzoNobel Pakistan Fort Road Food iconic landmarks

Comments

200 characters

WCLA & AkzoNobel collaborate to revamp Food Street

Cotton production down 34pc

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Multi Year Tariff mechanism: TESCO, PESCO seek hike in tariffs for five years

PD accused of making irrational RLNG policy decisions

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

FBR mulling replacing TTS with video analytics system

SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference: PM talks of economic integration

FBR’s whole IT system has ‘collapsed’: FTO

Punjab Agri Marketing Programme: Discrepancies, data gaps hinder verification of outcomes

Read more stories