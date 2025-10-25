WCLA & AkzoNobel collaborate to revamp Food Street

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in collaboration with AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited, held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the revitalization and repainting of the historic Fort Road Food Street.

This initiative is being carried out under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both the organization, aimed at restoring the cultural vibrancy and aesthetic charm of one of Lahore’s most iconic landmarks.

The initiative aims to rejuvenate the beauty of this historic and tourist landmark of Lahore and to revive its traditional and cultural vibrancy. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Food Street and was attended by Mubbasher Omar, CEO AkzoNobel Private Limited, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority Najmus-Saqib their team, and guests.

This project reflects the continuing vision of the Walled City of Lahore Authority to preserve the city’s historic heritage while making it more attractive and accessible for tourists from across the globe. In collaboration with AkzoNobel Pakistan, the initiative aims to add colour and vibrancy to the Fort Road Food Street, with the facades of its historic buildings being restored and freshly painted to revive their charm and cultural appeal.

Speaking on the occasion, Najmus Saqib, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, said: “This project reflects our ongoing commitment to preserving Lahore’s cultural heritage and enhancing its tourism potential. Fort Road Food Street is a beautiful blend of the city’s historic legacy and modern cultural expression, and this initiative will further enhance its charm and appeal.”

Speaking at the ceremony Mubbasher Omar CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan said, “This ground-breaking ceremony marks another milestone in our journey of using colours to create a positive impact through this partnership with WCLA, Akzo is proud to bring our Let’s Colour initiative to Lahore, preserving the heritage and spirit of this iconic food street while adding vibrancy to its architectural beauty.”

The Walled City of Lahore Authority continues to undertake several conservation and beautification projects aimed at preserving the city’s historic identity while strengthening its cultural and tourism profile.

