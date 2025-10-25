BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Punjab CM, others discharged

Recorder Report Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 07:17am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday discharged Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Capt Safdar (r) and others from a case of attack on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office.

According to a police report, the charges against the accused were not proved. The complainant, additional director NAB, appeared before the court and said he had no objection if court discharges the case.

Chong police had registered the case against Maryam Nawaz and PML-N workers for pelting stones on the police and the NAB office. The NAB had summoned Maryam Nawaz in a case of Rawind property.

