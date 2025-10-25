BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Swat & Buner: IMC launches extensive flood relief operations

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has launched extensive flood relief operations in Swat and Buner — two of the most severely affected districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) — in response to the devastating monsoon floods that have claimed over 500 lives and displaced more than half a million people across the province.

In collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian partners, IMC’s relief teams swiftly mobilized to deliver critical aid to affected families. The company’s flood relief package included tents, tarpaulins, blankets, ration hampers, drinking water, cooked food, mosquito nets, and free medical camps providing essential medicines and health support. Through these efforts, IMC’s relief operations have successfully reached over 40,000 beneficiaries, addressing urgent needs for shelter, food, clean water, and healthcare.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who are enduring unimaginable hardships,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company. “At IMC, we believe our responsibility goes beyond cars, we are part of the communities we serve. In times of crisis, we stand with our fellow citizens to help rebuild lives, restore hope, and contribute to a better tomorrow.”

IMC flood relief operations

