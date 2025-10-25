BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Print Print 2025-10-25

SAPM Haroon, Aussie Acting HC seek to unlock meat export potential

Press Release Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, met with Acting High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, Nicole Guihot, at his office on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of Industries and Production, Saif Anjum, and representatives of the meat exporters’ community. During the meeting, the participants discussed measures to unlock the potential of Pakistan’s meat exports, address existing challenges, and explore avenues of technical and institutional support from Australia.

Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is actively working to promote the meat industry by incentivizing exports and strengthening partnerships with key countries. He emphasized that Pakistan enjoys a natural advantage in the global meat market due to its Halal certification, which provides a competitive edge and can become a source of billions of dollars in export revenue.

The SAPM further noted that Pakistan and Australia are already cooperating in the dairy sector, and extending this partnership to the meat industry would be a significant step forward. He added that technical assistance and collaborative research projects with Australia are essential to achieving the country’s export targets.

Acting Australian High Commissioner, Nicole Guihot, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote the meat sector and noted her country’s continuing engagement in supporting Pakistan through expertise, training, and cooperation in the agricultural sector. She also noted that thousands of Pakistanis are contributing to Australia’s workforce and that Australia remains a trusted destination for Pakistani students pursuing higher education.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations based on friendship, mutual trust, and cooperation across various sectors.

