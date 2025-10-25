United Nations Day marked: Dar reiterates country’s resolve to uphold international law

ISLAMABAD: The UN Charter affirms our collective resolve to uphold international law and self-determination, but regrettably, these ideals continue to be violated with impunity, most egregiously in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on United Nations Day on Friday.

“The legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people for self-determination, upheld by relevant UN Security Council resolutions, continue to be denied by brutal repression by India. Similarly, Gaza has become a graveyard for our shared humanity and global conscience,” he added.

On this United Nations Day, Pakistan reiterates that it stands ready to work with fellow UN Member States and with the United Nations system to reinvigorate the UN Charter’s promise to pursue peace, development, and human dignity for all.

On the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter, Pakistan joins the international community in reaffirming its steadfast commitment to multilateralism. DPM/FM said, “We believe the United Nations, as the world’s most representative multilateral institution, remains uniquely placed to address shared global challenges, including grave threats to international peace and security, worst humanitarian crises, persistent development gaps, and the existential climate crisis.”

Guided by the vision of our nation’s founder, Dar emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s foreign policy is firmly rooted in the UN Charter’s principles: the sovereign equality of states, non-interference, the right to self-determination, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. Our history reflects a consistent preference for diplomacy over confrontation, engagement over isolation, and partnership over polarization.

“Our commitment to multilateralism is demonstrated through decades of active engagement with the UN system. Since 1960, Pakistan has been among the top Troop-Contributing Countries to UN peace operations and is host to one of the oldest peacekeeping missions, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan UNMOGIP,” he remarked.

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term, Pakistan remains dedicated to playing its role in building a more peaceful, just, and prosperous world. Our reputation as a consensus builder, as witnessed during Pakistan’s Presidency of the Security Council in July this year, along with our active role in promoting the principles of the UN Charter, enables us to work towards outcomes that reflect the aspirations and priorities of the wider UN membership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025