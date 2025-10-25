Sindh’s culture, history: Four film projects completed, says Sharjeel

KARACHI: A meeting of the Content and Production Oversight Board of the Information Department was held in Karachi, chaired by the Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was specially attended by the Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with board members Qazi Asad Abid, Zhale Sarhadi, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG Information Moez Pirzada, and other officials.

The meeting was informed that four film projects of the Information Department have been completed, including three documentaries and one feature film. The participants discussed in detail the content, objectives, and socio-cultural impact of these projects.

The board also reviewed the upcoming stages of new documentaries and feature films to be produced under the Information Department, including their marketing, exhibition, and public outreach.

