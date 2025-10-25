Firm trend seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,575 to Rs 15,250 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,650 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund.

1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 600 bales of Hingojra.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

