ECC approves Rs2.5bn grant to establish Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved on Friday a grant of Rs2.5 billion for the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park under the Pakistan Navy, according to a Finance Division statement.

The committee also approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) equivalent to AED 45 million available in rupee cover with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to settle an overdraft facility utilised by the FWO for its overseas construction operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two summaries were presented by the Defence Division.

Meanwhile, during the ECC meeting, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approached the committee for a TSG amounting to Rs455.984 million to meet expenditures related to the conduct of Local Government Elections during FY 2025–26, which the committee approved.

Similarly, the Finance Division’s request for a TSG of Rs112.118 million for the installation of individual electricity meters in the Pakistan Mint Residential Colony was also approved.

The ECC also considered and approved a summary from the Ministry of Interior & Narcotics Control seeking a TSG of Rs21.500 million for the procurement of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) during the current fiscal year.

ECC emphasises coordinated measures to stabilise prices

Finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing the ECC meeting, emphasised the importance of sustained monitoring, enhanced coordination among relevant agencies, and timely interventions to safeguard the purchasing power of the public and ensure overall price stability.

During the meeting, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, Chief Economist, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, made a detailed presentation on inflation trends and price movements in the country, including the findings and recommendations of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC).

Dr Imtiaz informed the committee that inflation had remained moderate before the recent floods but rose to 5.6 percent in September 2025 due to damage to agricultural land and livestock, which disrupted supply chain and pushed food inflation higher. The Sensitive Price Index also registered a rise through October.

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 5.6% in September 2025

Citing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, he noted that while a few essential items such as chicken, rice, and LPG showed a decline, prices of key commodities including sugar, beef, cooking oil, and ghee registered increases.

He briefed the committee on policy measures discussed by the National Price Monitoring Committee to contain inflation, including a sensitivity analysis of global price impacts, enhanced coordination among federal and provincial agencies to address supply gaps, and targeted agricultural credit for farmers in flood-affected districts. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has also been tasked to examine possible cartelisation in the edible oil and ghee sectors.

Dr Imtiaz further informed that preparations were underway for a comprehensive Ramzan price stabilisation plan and that provinces were being encouraged to utilise the PBS Decision Support System for improved market monitoring and price oversight.

The finance minister appreciated the comprehensive analysis and directed all concerned ministries and provincial authorities to ensure effective implementation of the recommended measures for price stabilization and inflation control.

He emphasised the importance of sustained monitoring, enhanced coordination among relevant agencies, and timely interventions to safeguard the purchasing power of the public and ensure overall market stability.

Later on, the ECC took up regular agenda of the meeting and reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce on improving the Pre-Shipment Inspection (PSI) framework under the Import Policy Order 2022. The committee approved measures to allow accredited and registered PSI agencies to conduct inspections in line with the policy.

The ECC also considered a summary submitted by the Commerce Division regarding proposed amendments to the procedure for import of vehicles under the Personal Baggage, Transfer of Residence, and Gift Schemes (Appendix-E) of the Import Policy Order, 2022. After detailed deliberations on various aspects of the proposal, the committee directed the Commerce Division to undertake further consultations with relevant stakeholders and resubmit the proposal.

The ECC also reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce on the import and export policy for precious metals and jewellery. The committee approved continuation of the existing framework with enhanced transparency and automation measures to improve efficiency and traceability.