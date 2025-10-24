Afghan transit trade to remain suspended amid security concerns: FO

Pakistan said on Friday that the Afghan transit trade will remain suspended until a review of the security situation is completed, citing a series of deadly attacks launched from across the border.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told reporters during a weekly media briefing that the movement of goods under the Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) agreement “is not taking place and will remain closed till the evaluation of the security situation”.

“There have been continuous attacks on these trading points from the Afghan side, killing innocent Pakistanis,” he said. “For us, the lives of Pakistanis are more important than any commodity traded.”

Andrabi said Pakistan deeply regrets the hardships being faced by traders and ordinary people due to the suspension but stressed that security and the safety of citizens must take precedence. “Pakistan’s security and the lives of its people matter the most,” he added.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan interim authorities to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for fomenting or sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

“Our message is clear: stop these attacks, control and apprehend the criminals and terrorists of the TTP and other armed groups. This is not an unreasonable demand; it is about honouring their own commitments under the Doha Agreement,” he said.

Andrabi noted that while Pakistan had initially expressed optimism following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, repeated cross-border attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allied groups have “changed the environment.”

The closure of trade routes, including Chaman and Angur Ada, has affected cross-border commerce and the availability of goods in nearby regions, but officials maintain that the decision will stand until there are firm guarantees of security from the Afghan side.