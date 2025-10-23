BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Muhammad Ali Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:54am

KARACHI: Pakistan has resumed Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) after an agreement of an immediate ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban government in Doha, Qatar.

Pakistan has suspended all Afghan transit cargo transportation nationwide on October 13, 2025, following recent unrest at the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistan has now initially resumed ATT operations from Chaman. For the purpose, the Directorate of Transit Trade (Customs) has issued detailed order on Wednesday for the resumption of transit trade cargo operations at the Chaman border crossing.

Afghan transit cargo halted

The order said that normal transit trade operations will resume on a first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis after the clearance of backlog.

The order also outlined a three-phase approach to clear the backlog of stranded consignments that accumulated during the border closure.

The operations will proceed in a systematic manner to process approximately 300 vehicles currently held up at various points along the border route.

In the first phase, nine vehicles that were turned back from the Friendship Gate while waiting to cross the border will be processed.

These consignments will undergo re-weighment and scanning procedures, with any discrepancies triggering a 100% physical inspection inside the NLC Border Terminal.

The second phase will address 74 vehicles that were pushed back from the NLC Border Terminal Yard in Chaman. These too will be subject to re-weighment and scanning, with full inspections conducted when variations are detected.

The third phase involves processing 217 vehicles currently parked in the Halting Yard. These will be cleared for cross-border movement following standard operational procedures.

“Once these backlogs are cleared, normal transit trade operations will resume on a first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis,” order said.

The order further said that images of all cross-border movements of the returned and pushed-back vehicles be captured at the Friendship Gate and maintained on record for documentation purposes.

The resumption of transit trade operations is expected to provide relief to traders and goods carriers affected by the recent border closure, while ensuring enhanced security checks on all cargo movements between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Chaman border serves as a critical trade route for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade customs FBR Pak Afghan trade Pak Afghan border Pakistan and Afghanistan Afghan Trade Transit Pak Afghan tensions Pak Afghan ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories