BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia’s top Indian oil buyer Reliance says it will abide by Western sanctions

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 09:01pm

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd, the top Indian buyer of Russian oil, will abide by Western sanctions against Moscow while maintaining its relationship with current oil suppliers, its spokesperson said in a statement.

Reliance, which is controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani and operates the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state, has a long-term deal to buy nearly 500,000 bpd of crude oil from Russian oil major Rosneft.

The European Union, United Kingdom and the United States have imposed a raft of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including fresh U.S. sanctions on Thursday targeting Russia’s two top oil producers Lukoil and Rosneft. The U.S. has given companies until November 21 to wind down their transactions with the Russian oil producers.

The EU, which has previously said from January 21 it will not take fuel produced at refineries that received or processed Russian oil 60 days prior to bill of lading date, adopted a 19th package of sanctions on Thursday.

“As is customary in the industry, supply contracts evolve to reflect changing market and regulatory conditions. Reliance will address these conditions while maintaining the relationships with its suppliers,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, without mentioning its contract with Rosneft.

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

Reuters on Thursday reported that Reliance plans to stop importing oil from Rosneft.

The refiner also buys Russian oil through intermediaries.

Reliance has previously said it will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products.

The refiner said its diversified crude purchases will help it navigate European sanctions without specifying if it would halt purchases of Russian oil for its 1.4 million barrels per day refining complex in western Gujarat state.

“Reliance is confident that its time-tested, diversified crude sourcing strategy will continue to ensure stability and reliability in its refinery operations for meeting the domestic and export requirements, including to Europe,” the spokesperson said.

Reliance Reliance Industries Russian oil Russian oil imports Indian oil refiners Russian oil purchases

Comments

200 characters

Russia’s top Indian oil buyer Reliance says it will abide by Western sanctions

ECC approves Rs2.5bn grant to establish Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Afghan transit trade to remain suspended amid security concerns: FO

Court orders to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC, passport, freeze bank account

Shan Masood appointed Consultant International Cricket and Players’ Affairs

Eight terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Pakistan, Turkiye explore joint ventures in shipbuilding, ferry service

Hamad Ali Mansoor appointed new CEO of Engineering Development Board

Read more stories