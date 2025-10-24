BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump very frustrated with Canada on trade, White House adviser says

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 08:00pm

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is frustrated with Canada over trade negotiationsthat have not been going well, White House adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday after the U.S. president cut off trade talks between the two countries.

“I think the frustration has built up over time,” Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House. “The Canadians have been very difficult to negotiate with.”

Asked for specifics, Hassett cited a “lack of flexibility.”

Trump terminated trade talks late on Thursday, citing an advertisement by the province of Ontario that featured Republican icon Ronald Reagan discussing the virtues of free trade.

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

The U.S. president on Friday accused Canada of trying to influence the Supreme Court as it prepares to consider a challenge to his global tariff agenda.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had removed most of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports imposed by his predecessor, and the two sides have been in talks for weeks on a deal for the steel and aluminum sectors.

“The fact is that the negotiations with the Canadians have not been very collegial,” Hassett said earlier in an interview with Fox News.

“They’ve not been going well. I think the president’s very frustrated. He wants a great deal with Canada, just like he wants a great deal with Mexico.”

Donald Trump Canada us canada trade talk

Comments

200 characters

Trump very frustrated with Canada on trade, White House adviser says

ECC approves Rs2.5bn grant to establish Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Afghan transit trade to remain suspended amid security concerns: FO

Court orders to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC, passport, freeze bank account

Shan Masood appointed Consultant International Cricket and Players’ Affairs

Eight terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Pakistan, Turkiye explore joint ventures in shipbuilding, ferry service

Hamad Ali Mansoor appointed new CEO of Engineering Development Board

Read more stories