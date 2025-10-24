BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India central bank to exempt sovereign-backed real estate fund from alternate investment fund rules

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 07:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India will exempt a government-backed real estate rescue fund from its tightened rules for alternate investment funds (AIF), it said in a notification on Friday.

The fund, called Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH), was set up in 2019 to rescue stressed real estate projects by providing debt financing for stalled housing projects.

SWAMIH is managed by Ventures, a unit of government-owned State Bank of India. The lender is also a large investor in the fund.

Last year, the RBI asked banks and non-banking finance companies to raise provisions for AIF investments, including sovereign funds, if they were also lenders to the projects in which the AIFs were investing. The tightened rules, introduced to curb indirect lending risks and potential ever-greening of loans, were partially eased in March.

The government subsequently sought an exemption from these rules for sovereign-backed funds, citing their “socio-economic purpose”.

Under the current framework, a single regulated entity’s investment in any AIF is capped at 10% of the scheme’s corpus, with total combined investment by all lenders limited to 20%.

India RBI Reserve Bank of India

Comments

200 characters

India central bank to exempt sovereign-backed real estate fund from alternate investment fund rules

ECC approves Rs2.5bn grant to establish Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Afghan transit trade to remain suspended amid security concerns: FO

Court orders to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC, passport, freeze bank account

Shan Masood appointed Consultant International Cricket and Players’ Affairs

Eight terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Pakistan, Turkiye explore joint ventures in shipbuilding, ferry service

Hamad Ali Mansoor appointed new CEO of Engineering Development Board

Read more stories