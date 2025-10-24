Russian envoy to meet Witkoff in United States, media reports say

WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitrievwas in the United States for meetings with Trump administration officials including special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to media reports on Friday.

Dmitriev was expected to meet Trump administration officials “to continue discussions about the U.S.-Russia relationship,” CNN reported, citing sources with knowledge of the visit. Axios reported that Dmitriev would meet Witkoff in Miami on Saturday.

US envoys head to Mideast as Trump warns Hamas against peace deal delay

U.S. President Donald Trump hit Russia’s two biggest oil companies with sanctions this week to press the Kremlin leader to end the war in Ukraine. Trump spoke to Putin last week and said he planned to meet Putin soon, but U.S. officials have said the meeting is on hold.