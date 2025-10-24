Effective steps taken against presence of terrorists in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

PESHAWAR: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said Pakistan has taken effective measures against the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Swabi, where he also discussed recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the security situation, and the role of social media.

In his address, the DG ISPR emphasized that Pakistan’s military remained resolute in its commitment to defending the nation against any form of aggression.

He further stated, “The Pakistan Army will continue to stand like a steel wall against the hostility of any enemy.”

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also acknowledged the crucial role of Pakistan’s youth in the nation’s progress, noting that they are the key to the country’s bright future.