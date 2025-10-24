Court orders to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC, passport, freeze bank account

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has ordered to block Aleema Khan’s computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport over her absence from court despite issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants in a case pertaining to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s November 26 protest.

During the hearing, the court also directed the freezing of Aleema’s bank accounts and instructed National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and immigration authorities to seize her passport.

The court further ordered to confiscate the property of her guarantor, Umar Sharif, stating that the accused is seen everywhere except in court.

Special Prosecutor Zaheer Shah appeared before the court; however, no lawyer representing sister of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan showed up during the proceedings. Ten other suspects named in the case appeared in the court along with prosecution witnesses.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah adjourned the hearing until October 27.

The development comes days after the Rawalpindi ATC issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema, for the third time in the November 26 protest case.

On October 20, the court had issued a warrant for Aleema’s guarantor as well and ordered the seizure of his bonds.

Judge Amjad had expressed his anger during the hearing of the case, saying that despite the assurances of the defence lawyer, Aleema had not appeared in court.

The court had ordered the SP Rawal Division to arrest her and present in the court on October 22.

It should be noted that the court indicted 10 accused, including Aleema, on October 15, during the hearing held on October 8. Their request for exemption from attendance was rejected and bailable arrest warrants were issued then.

Case background

The case relates to the PTI’s November 26 protest, when the party supporters and leaders marched from Peshawar to Islamabad to demand the release of Imran. Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi and the then chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, were leading the march.

Clashes broke out between protesters and law enforcement agencies as they approached Islamabad, in which several people were injured. After this, dozens of cases were registered in various police stations in Rawalpindi and the federal capital on charges of terrorism, rioting and damage to property, in which Imran, Bushra, Gandapur, Omar Ayub and other leaders are also named.

Aleema is now facing a non-bailable warrant for the third time due to her continued absence in one of these cases.