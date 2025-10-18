BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
Oct 18, 2025
2025-10-18

Nov 26 protest case: ATC reissues non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema

Fazal Sher Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 08:10am

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan, sister of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, for failing to appear before the court in a terrorism case linked with the party’s November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the case, issued warrants for Aleema Khan after noting her absence from the hearing in the case registered at Sadiqabad police station.

During the hearing prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah produced first five witnesses including Sub-Inspectors (SI) Zaheer and Iqbal, Asistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) Kazim Raza, Tariq Mahmood, and constable Babar.

Prosecution produced the case properly before the court. Of the 11 accused, 10 appeared before the court, while Aleema Khan remained absent without submitting any exemption application or sending a legal representative.

Shah argued that Aleema Khan was deliberately obstructing the trial and misusing the concession of bail. He requested the court to issue non-bailable warrants and a show-cause notice for bail cancellation under Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Agreeing with the prosecution’s arguments, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan. The court also issued a notice to guarantor directing them to produce her in the court. The judge also issued a notice for cancellation of bail under Section 497 CrPC.

