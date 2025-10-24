Sri Lankan shares snap five straight session of gains

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, but marked its sixth straight week of gains.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.17% to 22,812.52, after gaining about 2.4% in the last five sessions

Harischandra Mills and Lake House Printers and Publishers were the top percentage losers on the index, down 13% and 10%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 226.7 million shares from 307.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 6.21 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.5 million) from 9.24 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 127.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 6.11 billion rupees, the data showed.